Dallas Foodies, Start Your Engines: Iron Fork Pre-Sale Starts Today

Part Dallas food fest, part live chef cooking competition, Dallas Observer's Iron Fork returns to Centennial Hall at Fair Park on Wednesday, April 25 with unlimited food samples from nearly 50 Dallas restaurants, beer/wine/cocktail tastings and Iron Fork's Chef Challenge, which pits two Dallas chefs against one another in a real-time cooking competition.

Pre-sale starts today, and using the promo code IRONFORK, you can buy tickets early for $35 (general admission) and $65 (VIP). VIP tickets get you into the event an hour early to skip the lines, and you'll also get complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m.