Iron Fork returns to Fair Park on Wednesday, April 25.
Alison McLean

Dallas Foodies, Start Your Engines: Iron Fork Pre-Sale Starts Today

City of Ate | February 13, 2018 | 2:41pm
Part Dallas food fest, part live chef cooking competition, Dallas Observer's Iron Fork returns to Centennial Hall at Fair Park on Wednesday, April 25 with unlimited food samples from nearly 50 Dallas restaurants, beer/wine/cocktail tastings and Iron Fork's Chef Challenge, which pits two Dallas chefs against one another in a real-time cooking competition.

Pre-sale starts today, and using the promo code IRONFORK, you can buy tickets early for $35 (general admission) and $65 (VIP). VIP tickets get you into the event an hour early to skip the lines, and you'll also get complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m.

Iron Fork is one of Dallas' biggest foodie events of the year, so snag tickets before prices increase in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 16.

Learn more at Iron Fork's website.

