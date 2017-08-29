Six Reasons to Buy Tickets to Tacolandia, the Dallas Observer's Annual Taco Festival, ASAP

Gorge on tacos while you listen to mariachi bands at this year's Tacolandia on Oct. 7. Melissa Hennings

Dallas Observer Tacolandia, a festival celebrating all things taco-related, will take over the Dallas Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 with food, booze and ample entertainment. This year's festival will be the biggest one yet, and if you want in on this fun, you should buy tickets before Friday. Here's why:

1. All-you-can-eat tacos

Duh. Your ticket will net you an opportunity to gorge on unlimited tacos from some of the city's best taquerias. When will you have another opportunity to eat as many tacos as humanly possible in one afternoon?

2. Mariachi music

Is there anything happier than a roving band of mariachi musicians? We don't think so.

3. Booze

Drinks, including Dos Equis, El Jimador Tequila, Barefoot Wine and Tabasco cocktails, will be available for purchase. If you spring for VIP tickets, you'll get four drink tickets to help you wash down all those tacos.

4. The awesome taquerias participating this year

Here's a look at some of the Dallas restaurants that have signed on to sling tacos at this year's fest:

Bowls & Tacos

Café Brazil

Chiloso Mexican Bistro

Cinco Taco Bar

Freebirds

Great One Cookie Company

La Botana Taco Bar

La Comida

La Nueva Puntada

Mena's Tex Mex Grill

Mission Foods

Mr. Bigotes Taqueria

On The Border

R Taco

Resident Taqueria (VIP only)

Revolver Taco Lounge (VIP only)

Sundown at Granada

Taqueria La Ventana

Taquero

The Grove at Harwood

TorTaco

Trompo (VIP only)



5. Ticket prices increase Friday, Sept. 1

Right now, Tacolandia tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP (which enables you to get in an hour early, eat VIP-only tacos from Dallas taco heavy-hitters and get four free drinks). On Friday, ticket prices increase to $35 for GA and $75 for VIP. Why pay more when you don't have to? Head to Tacolandia's website to buy tickets and save that extra cash for your Lyft to the fest.

6. A portion of Tacolandia's proceeds will go to the North Texas Food Bank

When so much of Texas is dealing with the destruction from Hurricane Harvey, our food banks are integral to helping Texans when they need it most. With a portion of proceeds benefiting our local food bank, you can rest easy knowing all those tacos you ate helped the North Texas Food Bank do what it does best: feed people.

