Six Reasons to Buy Tickets to Tacolandia, the Dallas Observer's Annual Taco Festival, ASAP
Gorge on tacos while you listen to mariachi bands at this year's Tacolandia on Oct. 7.
Dallas Observer Tacolandia, a festival celebrating all things taco-related, will take over the Dallas Farmers Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 with food, booze and ample entertainment. This year's festival will be the biggest one yet, and if you want in on this fun, you should buy tickets before Friday. Here's why:
1. All-you-can-eat tacos
Duh. Your ticket will net you an opportunity to gorge on unlimited tacos from some of the city's best taquerias. When will you have another opportunity to eat as many tacos as humanly possible in one afternoon?
2. Mariachi music
Is there anything happier than a roving band of mariachi musicians? We don't think so.
3. Booze
Drinks, including Dos Equis, El Jimador Tequila, Barefoot Wine and Tabasco cocktails, will be available for purchase. If you spring for VIP tickets, you'll get four drink tickets to help you wash down all those tacos.
4. The awesome taquerias participating this year
Here's a look at some of the Dallas restaurants that have signed on to sling tacos at this year's fest:
Bowls & Tacos
Café Brazil
Chiloso Mexican Bistro
Cinco Taco Bar
Freebirds
Great One Cookie Company
La Botana Taco Bar
La Comida
La Nueva Puntada
Mena's Tex Mex Grill
Mission Foods
Mr. Bigotes Taqueria
On The Border
R Taco
Resident Taqueria (VIP only)
Revolver Taco Lounge (VIP only)
Sundown at Granada
Taqueria La Ventana
Taquero
The Grove at Harwood
TorTaco
Trompo (VIP only)
5. Ticket prices increase Friday, Sept. 1
Right now, Tacolandia tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP (which enables you to get in an hour early, eat VIP-only tacos from Dallas taco heavy-hitters and get four free drinks). On Friday, ticket prices increase to $35 for GA and $75 for VIP. Why pay more when you don't have to? Head to Tacolandia's website to buy tickets and save that extra cash for your Lyft to the fest.
6. A portion of Tacolandia's proceeds will go to the North Texas Food Bank
When so much of Texas is dealing with the destruction from Hurricane Harvey, our food banks are integral to helping Texans when they need it most. With a portion of proceeds benefiting our local food bank, you can rest easy knowing all those tacos you ate helped the North Texas Food Bank do what it does best: feed people.
