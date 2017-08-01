menu

Let's Taco 'Bout a Taco Festival, Dallas: Tacolandia Pre-Sale Starts Today

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 51: Las Costras at La Botana Taco Bar


Let's Taco 'Bout a Taco Festival, Dallas: Tacolandia Pre-Sale Starts Today

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Tacolandia 2016 was epic, and this year promises nothing different.
Tacolandia 2016 was epic, and this year promises nothing different.
Melissa Hennings
Last year's Tacolandia festival was an epic display of taco grandeur. In just a few weeks, mariachi bands, ample tequila and some of the best taquerias in the city will once again converge for a delicious evening, this time at the Dallas Farmers Market.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Tacolandia will fill Dallas Farmers Market with unlimited taco sampling, live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails, and awards for best tacos in various categories. Want tickets? Of course you do. Lucky for you, pre-sale kicks off today. Starting at 10 a.m., use the promo code DOTACOS to snag tickets early. Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 4.

If you really, really love tacos, spring for VIP tickets, which get you into the event at 3 p.m. (one hour early), access to the VIP lounge, four drink tickets at a VIP bar (private cash bar available after tickets used) and access to VIP restrooms. From Aug. 1 through Sept. 1, tickets are $25 for general admission and $65 for VIP. On Sept. 1, those prices increase to $30 and $75, respectively. Day-of pricing is $40 or $80.

Restaurants confirmed so far for this year's Tacolandia:
La Botana Taco Bar
Bowls & Tacos
Chiloso Mexican Bistro
Great One Cookie Company
Menas Tex Mex
Mr. Bigotes Taqueria
Pollo Campero
Sundown at Granada
Taqueria La Ventana
TorTaco
Trompo

You can guarantee that more taco goodness will join the ranks in the coming days. Snag tickets fast, y'all — these tacos aren't gonna eat themselves. Find more details at the Tacolandia website.

Tacolandia, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 Pearl St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

1010 S. Pearl
Dallas, TX 75201

214-939-2808

www.dallasfarmersmarket.org

