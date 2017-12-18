The Dallas Observer's Most-Read Restaurant Reviews of 2017

Hot Joy, one of our most-read reviews of the year, has the unfortunate designation of being the only restaurant on this list that is no longer open.

This year, Observer food critic Brian Reinhart went on a very Eat, Pray, Love-esque pilgrimage around DFW, praying Google listed correct hours of operation while falling in love with strip-mall kebabs and Turkish ezme. In his soul search, Reinhart found a beautiful variety of cuisines and experiences, from Iraqi feasts in Richardson to massive schnitzel in Rowlett. A few of his reviews in particular seemed to strike a chord with readers this year. In ascending order, these are Reinhart's most-read restaurant reviews of 2017:

Quoc Bao has long been a banh mi favorite among North Texans. But how does it compete with its neighbor across the parking lot, Saigon Deli? Kathy Tran

5. Two of the Best Bahn Mi Shops Square Off in Garland

Garland has more Vietnamese food than we could ever hope to eat in one year, but it's also home to what Reinhart calls the Venus and Serena Williams of the Dallas culinary scene: Quoc Bao Bakery and Saigon Deli, two of the best banh mi shops in the region — "arguably two of the best banh mi shops in the United States," Reinhart says. Since the two restaurants are across the parking lot from one another, Reinhart explored what makes these sandwich shops tick.