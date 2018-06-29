 


This frosé packs more booze than most frozen rosés in Dallas.
courtesy Pie Tap

Pie Tap Has a $2 Frosé For You and Your Brosé

Susie Oszustowicz | June 29, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

We've seen some good frosés pop up across Dallas over the last year and a half, but we're delighted to finally see one that's a bit elevated — both in ingredients and ABV. Pie Tap decided that some frozen summer water wasn't going to cut it and took it up a notch by adding Hendrick’s gin and Aperol to the usually (relatively) low-octane cocktail. The result? A frosé that will bump up your brunch game. And at just $2 a pop (clink, fizz), you may find yourself calling it "pink drank."

Frosé ($2): Hendrick’s gin, Aperol, rosé, fresh strawberries, rosemary, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup 

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar, three locations, pie-tap.com

