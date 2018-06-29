Pie Tap Has a $2 Frosé For You and Your Brosé

We've seen some good frosés pop up across Dallas over the last year and a half, but we're delighted to finally see one that's a bit elevated — both in ingredients and ABV. Pie Tap decided that some frozen summer water wasn't going to cut it and took it up a notch by adding Hendrick’s gin and Aperol to the usually (relatively) low-octane cocktail. The result? A frosé that will bump up your brunch game. And at just $2 a pop (clink, fizz), you may find yourself calling it "pink drank."
Frosé ($2): Hendrick’s gin, Aperol, rosé, fresh strawberries, rosemary, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar, three locations, pie-tap.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!