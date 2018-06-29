Pie Tap Has a $2 Frosé For You and Your Brosé

We've seen some good frosés pop up across Dallas over the last year and a half, but we're delighted to finally see one that's a bit elevated — both in ingredients and ABV. Pie Tap decided that some frozen summer water wasn't going to cut it and took it up a notch by adding Hendrick’s gin and Aperol to the usually (relatively) low-octane cocktail. The result? A frosé that will bump up your brunch game. And at just $2 a pop (clink, fizz), you may find yourself calling it "pink drank."

Frosé ($2): Hendrick’s gin, Aperol, rosé, fresh strawberries, rosemary, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup