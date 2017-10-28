4 Ramen Spots to Warm You Up During Dallas' First Major Cold Snap

In classic Texas fashion, summer's six-month reign of terror has given way to a week of autumn that, this weekend, will be yanked away by the icy-cold fingers of the Night King — er, a cold front. With temperatures dipping as low as the mid-30s, we're gonna need a bowl of something steamy to warm up. Everyone knows Ten Ramen has some of the best noodles in town, but if you're looking to try a new bowl of ramen, here are four places to check out.

If you really want to heat things up, try Oni's Reaper bowl (center), which is so spicy, you may have a hard time finishing this bowl. Kathy Tran

Oni Ramen

2822 Elm St.

Fort Worth's Oni Ramen has a new shop in Deep Ellum, and it's the perfect place to warm up this weekend, especially with the famously spicy Oni Reaper bowl. Stop by during happy hour (5-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday) for half off classic ramen bowls. It's hard to say no to tonkotsu at a discount.

EXPAND Top Knot has extended its summer Uncommon Ramen series into the fall. Kathy Tran

Top Knot

2817 Maple Ave.

Top Knot may not usually be a ramen spot, but now that it's extended its summer Uncommon Ramen series into the fall, it's the perfect spot to get a creative bowl dreamed up by some of the city's biggest chefs. From 5-10 p.m. Monday night, chef Julian Barsotti of Carbone's will whip up a special-edition ramen complemented by a menu of Japadogs and a drink pairing. Reservations are encouraged. If you can't make this round, chef Gregory Gourdet of Departure Portland will be the noodley guest of honor Nov. 27.

A drizzle of black garlic oil sends Ichiro's tonkotsu into the stratosphere. Beth Rankin

Ichiro Ramen Shop

4906 Maple Ave.

Just down the street from Top Knot is a quiet little ramen spot that we've loved since it opened last fall. Try the uber-umami tonkotsu ramen with black garlic oil.

If you love kimchi, this Carrollton restaurant is your new favorite eatery. Kathy Tran

Kimchi Stylish Korean Kitchen

2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

As its name might imply, Kimchi Stylish Korean Kitchen takes fermented cabbage very seriously. Try the kimchi and spicy pork or a bowl of kimchi ramen from the secret menu.

