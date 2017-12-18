Le Bilboquet Owner 'Betrayed and Sad' After Ted Cruz, Trump Jr. Post Photo With Bizarre Obama Cake

Donald Trump Jr. posted this photo — taken at Dallas restaurant Le Bilboquet — of him posing with Sen. Ted Cruz and a cookie cake depicting former President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump Jr. posted two photos to Instagram on Sunday from events he attended in Dallas this weekend. One is a picture of a cowboy boot-shaped cake celebrating "a great friend's 40th birthday," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. The location on that post was listed as Dallas, Texas. But it's Trump Jr.'s second Dallas post — tagged at Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant near Highland Park — that's drawing a lot of attention today.

In the photo, Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz pose with a cookie cake decorated with a distorted portrait of President Barack Obama that appears to be based on campaign posters designed by artist Shepard Fairey.

"With friends like these... some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. "And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake? I figured it was so good that I would have to share it with Ted."