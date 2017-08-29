A Master List of Dallas Restaurants Raising Money, Supplies for Harvey Relief Efforts

Harvey has devastated parts of South Texas, including Houston, where extreme flooding continues days after the storm's landfall. courtesy skeez181

It's been days since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in South Texas, and the devastation continues. Houston in particular is seeing catastrophic, life-threatening flooding, and more rain is forecast in the coming days.

Never ones to sit by and passively watch a tragedy unfold, some Dallas restaurateurs are rallying to raise money and supplies for Hurricane Harvey relief. Here's a rundown of the restaurants hosting fundraisers this week, and we'll update it as we learn of more. If your bar or restaurant is planning to raise funds or gather supplies, send details to beth.rankin@dallasobserver.com, and we'll add you to the list.



Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Aug. 29, Cane Rosso in Deep Ellum is donating 100 percent of the night's sales (both food and drink) to Houston flood relief efforts. It's even bringing back its infamous $1,000 bottle of Hidden Valley ranch, which food delivery service Caviar purchased last year when Cane Rosso hosted a similar fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Cane Rosso will suspend delivery and to-go orders while dealing with what is expected to be a deluge of customers. If you can't make the fundraiser, Cane Rosso is also selling $50 raffle tickets — with 100 percent of the proceeds going to relief efforts — for a year of free pizza (one pizza per week). You can buy raffle tickets at Cane Rosso or on its website.

In the Harwood district, Happiest Hour is hosting the Harwood Helps Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, with $4 off specialty cocktails and up to $3.50 off pints, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts. The bar is also gathering donations of new underwear and socks (all sizes), nonperishable food, toiletries, feminine products, baby diapers, wipes and formula.

Free Play in Richardson is donating 100 percent of its $10 admission fee from 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, to South Texas food banks. Cashiers will also accept additional donations. The bar and arcade is hosting a Prairie Artisan Ales tap takeover that night and will also give away Free Play merch.

Kate Weiser Chocolate is gathering donations that staff will deliver to the "mega shelter" at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Stop by the Kate Weiser Chocolate location at Trinity Groves by noon Friday, Sept. 1, to drop off donations of diapers, bottled water, blankets, men and women's underwear, hygiene products, baby formula, baby wipes, socks, baby onesies, basic cotton T-shirts, sweat pants and Pack 'n Plays.

Fish City Grill locations are hosting a Cup of Hope fundraiser, in which the restaurant chain will donate an undisclosed amount of money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every cup of soup sold. The Fish City Grill in Mansfield is also donating 15 percent of all sales Tuesday, Sept. 5, to hurricane relief efforts.

Both locations of Monkey King Noodle Co. (Deep Ellum and Carrollton) are accepting donations that will be delivered to Trusted World, which has been working with the emergency shelters set up in Dallas. Monkey King is accepting donations of new underwear and socks (both adult and child sizes), toiletries and feminine hygiene products, baby diapers and wipes, and bottled water.

All three locations of Emporium Pies (Bishop Arts, Deep Ellum and McKinney) are hosting a diaper drive. "We've heard that a specific need for displaced families is diapers and wipes of all sizes," Emporium posted on Facebook. "We are going to accept donations of diapers and wipes at all three of our locations this week, and we will make sure that they are delivered to the appropriate shelters for distribution."

If your North Texas bar or restaurant is hosting a fundraising event or gathering donations but isn't on this list, let us know.

