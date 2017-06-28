Lightbulbs, Garden Pots and Tree Stumps: Dallas Restaurants Serve Food on Everything But Plates

EXPAND 18th & Vine serves its adorable new summer special — a smoked salmon board with dill aioli, fried capers and grilled toast — on this rustic wooden circle. Count the rings for added dinner entertainment. Courtesy of 18th & Vine

We're all familiar with the metal tray of barbecue or a greasy burger served in a little red basket at our favorite dive, but in all styles of Dallas cuisine, the plate seems to be increasingly pasé.

Lately, creativity is spilling out onto the plate — or non-plate, as it were. We've seen some, uh, creative serving vessels, from bread served in a terra cotta planter to lightbulbs filled with bubble tea and shrimp served in a teeny-tiny fryer basket. Some work better than others — there are occasions, like charcuterie, when a typical plate just isn't the most functional choice — but some just leave us wondering how far this anti-plate trend will go.

Head over to this slideshow, where we'll explore the array of non-dishware items that are frequently taking the place of plates at Dallas restaurants.

