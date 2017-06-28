menu

Lightbulbs, Garden Pots and Tree Stumps: Dallas Restaurants Serve Food on Everything But Plates

To Hell With Bikini Season: Four Deeply Unhealthy Dallas Dishes to Indulge in Right Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Lightbulbs, Garden Pots and Tree Stumps: Dallas Restaurants Serve Food on Everything But Plates

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
18th & Vine serves its adorable new summer special — a smoked salmon board with dill aioli, fried capers and grilled toast — on this rustic wooden circle. Count the rings for added dinner entertainment.EXPAND
18th & Vine serves its adorable new summer special — a smoked salmon board with dill aioli, fried capers and grilled toast — on this rustic wooden circle. Count the rings for added dinner entertainment.
Courtesy of 18th & Vine
A A

We're all familiar with the metal tray of barbecue or a greasy burger served in a little red basket at our favorite dive, but in all styles of Dallas cuisine, the plate seems to be increasingly pasé.

Related Stories

Lately, creativity is spilling out onto the plate — or non-plate, as it were. We've seen some, uh, creative serving vessels, from bread served in a terra cotta planter to lightbulbs filled with bubble tea and shrimp served in a teeny-tiny fryer basket. Some work better than others — there are occasions, like charcuterie, when a typical plate just isn't the most functional choice — but some just leave us wondering how far this anti-plate trend will go.

Head over to this slideshow, where we'll explore the array of non-dishware items that are frequently taking the place of plates at Dallas restaurants.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >