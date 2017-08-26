menu

A Moment of Silence for 10 Dallas Restaurants That Closed This Summer

A Moment of Silence for 10 Dallas Restaurants That Closed This Summer

Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Smoke's Plano location closed earlier this month.
Kathy Tran
We've seen plenty of new bars and restaurants open around North Texas this summer, but we've lost a few as well. Here's a look at the restaurants that didn't survive the sweltering Dallas summer.

Oak Cliff cafe/market/coffee shop Bolsa Mercado closes Sunday.
Courtesy of Bolsa Mercado

Bolsa Mercado
Bolsa Mercado in Oak Cliff closes its doors for good Sunday and becomes a catering-only business. Here's hoping something equally as community-oriented moves into Bolsa Mercado's old space on Davis Street, not far from Bishop Arts.

Filament's industrial-chic Deep Ellum space is up for grabs.
Kathy Tran

Filament
Matt McCallister's upscale Southern food restaurant in Deep Ellum shuttered Aug. 13. “It just doesn’t do enough business for a full-service restaurant,” McCallister told D Magazine. “It’s Deep Ellum. We weren’t a small bar and didn’t cater to the Deep Ellum crowd (big mistake). You can’t make it on a business that only really does business on Thursdays through Saturdays.”

If you're sad about the closing of Smoke in Plano, fear not: The West Dallas location is still open.
Kathy Tran

Smoke Plano
The same day Filament closed, Smoke's Plano location shuttered as well. Tim Byres' elevated barbecue joint will keep cookin' at its West Dallas location next to the Belmont.

Max's Wine Dive in West Village closed Aug. 10.
Observer file photo

Max's Wine Dive
The Houston-based Max's Wine Dive franchise closed its West Village location Aug. 10, but the Fort Worth location remains open.

This friendly neighborhood joint closes after dinner service today.
Observer file photo

Joyce & Gigi's
A few weeks ago, the owners of Joyce & Gigi's, the modern South American restaurant on Ross Avenue, would close at the end of the month. The restaurant closes after dinner service today.


