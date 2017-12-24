Eating Out, and Well, on Christmas Day

Christmas Day poses an interesting opportunity for dining. Or is it a conundrum? For those who celebrate the holiday, it could be an opportunity to perfect and present a feast of dishes from the home oven, but for many, leaving things to the professionals is best for everyone involved. No matter if the family numbers one or 30, there is a chance for too many cooks in the kitchen, and at least one who’s got a whack-ass recipe for pasta-Jell-O or cake made Campbell’s tomato soup. (It’s a thing. Trust).

Can't cook, don't want to or simply don't celebrate Christmas? You still need to eat, so save your holiday thanks for the open signs among all the darkened doors on Christmas Day. We've found some places that offer something better than what's on offer at your nearest 7-Eleven.

RJ Mexican Cuisine

1701 N. Market St., No. 102

214-744-1420

Steak is the reason for the seasonings. RJ is serving up filet mignon, T-bone and rib-eye steaks all Christmas Day. If surf and turf feels merry, go with the steak and lobster (which boasts some bonus shrimp). There’s also a pot roast and mash option for a more traditional spin, or full-on Tex-Mex fest at the fajita, taco and nacho bar. In Texas salsa is the staple of the season. Brownie desserts are included in the price of entrées.