Dallas Restaurants Win Big in Texas Monthly’s Best New Restaurants List
Stephan Pyles’ Flora Street Cafe was awarded Texas Monthly’s best new restaurant of 2016.
In this week's roundup of DFW food news, more doughnuts, more biscuits and Texas Monthly speaks quite fondly of several Dallas restaurants:
- Texas Monthly published its best new restaurants decree, and DFW had several spots on the list, including the top honor: Flora Street Cafe took the No. 1 spot, Sprezza came in at No. 3, Montlake Cut at No. 5, Top Knot at No. 7 and Press Cafe in Fort Worth received an honorable mention. Dallas took four of the top spots, Austin had three, Houston two and San Antonio nabbed one spot.
- Biscuits: So hot right now. A North Carolina franchise is opening its first Texas location in Allen: Rise Biscuits Donuts, a franchise "featuring both sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options." The restaurant, a sort of doughnut shop with a greater selection of savory options, is slated to open in April at 950 W. Stacy Road in the Stacy Village Shopping Center. The quick-serve concept will feature counter ordering and limited seating in its 1,500-square-foot store, according to the release. The Allen location is one of six Rise plans to open in Texas.
- Speaking of doughnut franchises in the suburbs, Hurts Donut is now open in Frisco, GuideLive reports. "The best-selling doughnut is The Jesus (pronounced with a soft J): a cinnamon sugar doughnut with caramel drizzle," Sarah Blaskovich writes. "Hurts is a check-your-diet-at-the-door place, as some of the other big sellers are piled with Andes Mints, peanut butter cups or cotton candy." The doughnut shop, located at 3228 Main St. in Frisco, sells more than 70 varieties of doughnuts and is open 24 hours a day every day, including holidays.
- A Denton eatery plans to set up shop in the former Thairiffic space on Cedar Springs, CultureMap reports. "Crickle's and Co. will open on Cedar Springs with breakfast tacos, biscuits and custom cakes," according to CultureMap. "Crickle's has a classic feel with a ladies-who-lunch vibe. The signature is chicken salad with marcona almonds and wine-poached cranberries, served on greens as a salad or on a croissant as a sandwich." Cristal Barnard, the pastry chef behind Crickle's, is a professionally trained baker, so expect a lot of baked goods as well. Barnard tells CultureMap she hopes to open in March.
- In more suburb news, Rodeo Goat and Flying Fish, both concepts from the same company that owns Meddlesome Moth and Flying Saucer, are headed to Frisco, GuideLive reports. Both restaurants will set up shop in Frisco's Heritage Creekside development, expected to open in late 2017.
