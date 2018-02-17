Four Dallas Sandwiches That Demand Your Immediate Attention

30 Rock's iconic, mustard-stained matriarch Liz Lemon said it best: "I believe that all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich." If your worldview is equally sandwich-based, there are a few Dallas sandwiches that should be on your must-eat list right now.

The Torta Frida at Frida's Tacolandia

Our latest Oak Cliff discovery has it all: tacos de cachete, Frida Kahlo artwork on the walls and the absolutely massive Torta Frida. So enormous it can easily feed two, it's a variation on the torta cubana, Mexican sandwich that often contains just about every topping in a restaurant’s arsenal. The Torta Frida has, at a minimum, diced fajita beef, chicken, pastor-marinated pork, slices of ham, refried beans, avocados, lettuce, tomato and crema.

Love Arby's but wish it was, well, good? Top Round is for you. Paige Weaver