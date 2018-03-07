Check Out the Final Lineup for Between the Buns, Dallas' First Slider Festival

Is there any festival food better than a slider? The tiny sandwiches, easily held in one hand, come in their own delivery device (AKA buns), making it easy to chow down while holding a beer and lining up for your next bite. On Saturday, March 24, Dallas will celebrate the slider with the city's first tiny sandwich festival, Between the Buns. From 4-7 p.m. at Dallas Farmers Market, attendees can eat unlimited sliders from more than 20 Dallas restaurants.

From the delicious new fusion restaurant Arepa TX to the burger experts at Knife to 2016 Best of Dallas winner Hutchins BBQ, some stellar restaurants are on the roster for the inaugural fest: