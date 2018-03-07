Check Out the Final Lineup for Between the Buns, Dallas' First Slider Festival

Is there any festival food better than a slider? The tiny sandwiches, easily held in one hand, come in their own delivery device (AKA buns), making it easy to chow down while holding a beer and lining up for your next bite. On Saturday, March 24, Dallas will celebrate the slider with the city's first tiny sandwich festival, Between the Buns. From 4-7 p.m. at Dallas Farmers Market, attendees can eat unlimited sliders from more than 20 Dallas restaurants.
From the delicious new fusion restaurant Arepa TX to the burger experts at Knife to 2016 Best of Dallas winner Hutchins BBQ, some stellar restaurants are on the roster for the inaugural fest:
Arepa TX
Asador
Chop House Burger
City Council
Cook Hall
Cuban Dulceria International Bakery
Dot's Hop House
Easy Slider
Fresh Art Foodie
Full Circle Tavern
Harlowe MXM
Haystack Burgers and Barley
Henrys Majestic
House of Blues
Hutchins BBQ
In-Fretta Pizza Wings Bar
Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats
Knife
Mi Habana
Old Town Creamery
Petro Tower Grill
Snuffers
If you have yet to buy tickets for the event, get on that ASAP. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for VIP, which includes entry into the event one hour earlier than GA, access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only samples, four drink tickets at a private bar and VIP restrooms. Assuming the event doesn't sell out — our last event, the brunch fest the Morning After, sold out in advance — ticket prices will increase to $45/$75 the day of.
But there is one way you can nab tickets at a discount: with the Slider Stack 4-Pack. Buy four tickets at once and you'll save $25 on GA tickets. The deal runs until March 18 or while supplies last.
