In just a few short weeks, taco lovers will swarm Dallas Farmers Market for the Dallas Observer's annual Tacolandia festival.EXPAND
In just a few short weeks, taco lovers will swarm Dallas Farmers Market for the Dallas Observer's annual Tacolandia festival.
Kathy Tran

Dallas Taco Festival Tacolandia Is Back, and Presale Starts Wednesday

Beth Rankin | July 18, 2018 | 4:00am
For us, October means two things: a (potential) break from the unrelenting summer heat and an annual taco festival that brings together dozens of taquerias and the Dallasites who love them.

Tacolandia returns to Dallas Farmers Market at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with unlimited tacos from more than 30 vendors, live music and a cash bar. The festival sold out last year, but taco fans can get a head start this year by snagging presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday using the promo code DOTACOS. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday.

Presale general admission tickets will set you back $25, but $65 VIP tickets will also net you entrance to the fest an hour early (beat those lines, baby), access to a VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only tacos from heavy-hitters like Trompo and Resident Taqueria, four drink tickets at a private bar and access to VIP restrooms.

So far, some stellar Dallas restaurants have signed on for this year, with many more to come:

Arepa TX
Cabritos los Cavazos
Café Brazil
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
Go Loco Street Tacos & Burritos
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
La Botana Taco Bar
On The Border
Resident Taqueria (VIP)
Rusty Taco
Taco Heads
Taqueria La Ventana
Taqueria Taxco
The Troubadour
Tortas Insurgentes
Tortilleria la Norteña
Trompo (VIP)


Find more information at Tacolandia's website and snag those tickets soon — ticket prices will increase as the festival draws near.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

