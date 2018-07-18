Dallas Taco Festival Tacolandia Is Back, and Presale Starts Wednesday

In just a few short weeks, taco lovers will swarm Dallas Farmers Market for the Dallas Observer 's annual Tacolandia festival.

For us, October means two things: a (potential) break from the unrelenting summer heat and an annual taco festival that brings together dozens of taquerias and the Dallasites who love them.

Tacolandia returns to Dallas Farmers Market at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with unlimited tacos from more than 30 vendors, live music and a cash bar. The festival sold out last year, but taco fans can get a head start this year by snagging presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday using the promo code DOTACOS. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday.

Presale general admission tickets will set you back $25, but $65 VIP tickets will also net you entrance to the fest an hour early (beat those lines, baby), access to a VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only tacos from heavy-hitters like Trompo and Resident Taqueria, four drink tickets at a private bar and access to VIP restrooms.