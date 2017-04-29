Five Dallas Tacos To Try Right Now

These barbacoa tacos at Barbacoa Estilo Hidalgo are some of the best in Dallas. Tim Cox

This weekend, you could wait in line at El Si hay for the 20th time, or you could try something new. Here are a few Dallas tacos to try if you haven't yet had the pleasure.

Barbacoa Estilo Hidalgo

From the outside, it looks like an automotive shop, but if you make it to this taqueria on one of the two days a week they're open, you'll be rewarded with some of the best lamb barbacoa money can buy. Don't leave without trying a cup of the consome, a garbanzo beans and barbacoa soup that cooks beneath the roasting lamb, collecting the fat drippings and inheriting their savory flavors.

Revolver has finally put down roots in Deep Ellum, and Dallas taco fans rejoiced. Beth Rankin

Revolver Taco Lounge

When Fort Worth's Revolver Taco Lounge finally opened its long-awaited taco lounge in Deep Ellum, taco fans rejoiced for good reason. Aside from brunch and a late-night taco window, this romantic little spot will feature cocktails and already serves one of the best octopus tacos in the city.

Oak Cliff may be losing popular Tex-Mex spot El Corazon on Sunday, but it's gaining a taqueria: Mr. Bigotes Mr. Bigotes Taqueria

Mr. Bigotes Taqueria

Opening Sunday, April 30, at 2200 W. Clarendon Drive, this new taqueria from the family behind Mariscos La Reyna will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

EXPAND The cauliflower taco at Q Tacos is a solid vegetarian option on Cedar Springs. Beth Rankin

Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina

Quesa on Cedar Springs is now Q Tacos at Macho's Cantina, a combination cocktail bar and late-night taco window. Sip mezcal cocktails on the patio and don't skip the brown butter-cauliflower taco.

Tacodeli's Otto breakfast taco. Kevin Marple

Tacodeli

We've all had Austin's Tacodeli by now, right? If you haven't, it's a good time to get acquainted: this Austin import is about to open a second location this fall on Walnut Hill Lane.

