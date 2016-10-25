Dallas Taquerias Gather to Celebrate The Tacos of Texas (And DFW) at Book Launch Party This Weekend

The authors of The Tacos of Texas ate more than 500 tacos in an effort to chronicle the state's extensive taco history. This weekend, they'll celebrate those tacos — several of which are from North Texas – at an event at Texas Theatre. Photo by Marco Torres/Courtesy of The Tacos of Texas

In an effort to chronicle the tacos that make Texas so, well, Texas, two writers spent six weeks on the road eating their way through 10 cities. They drove 7,000+ miles, conducted 100 interviews and ate more than 500 tacos in their quest to chronicle the Texas taco. This weekend, The Tacos of Texas authors Jarod Neece and Mando Rayo and photographer Marco Torres will launch their book in Dallas with a party featuring several of the city's best taquerias.

"In this story, we’ll be discovering the rich food culture, history and traditions passed from one generation to the next through stories, ideas, experiences, recipes and photography," according to the book's Facebook page.

Add this book to your Christmas list, taco-lovers. Courtesy of The Tacos of Texas

The book's authors hit up 10 Texas cities while working on the book: Austin, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Dallas/Forth Worth, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, McAllen, Midland/Odessa and San Antonio. Several DFW tacos and taco personalities are featured in the new book: Revolver Taco Lounge, Urban Taco, Fuel City, Trompo, El Come Taco,

La Nueva Fresh and Hot and several others.

This weekend, the authors are launching the new book in Dallas at an event where you can meet taco journalists, drink free beer from Independence and sample tacos from several of the city's finest: Trompo, Urban Taco, Velvet Taco, chef Anastacia Quiñones and La Nueva Fresh and Hot.

The event is free and you'll be able to pick up a copy of the book for $20. Admission is first-come, first-served, so get there early if you want in on some of these local tacos.

The Tacos of Texas book party, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

