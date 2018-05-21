 


Tiki mugs can be found behind a lot of bars in Dallas, even if you can only order them once a week.EXPAND
Susie Oszustowicz

Get Shipwrecked at Dallas Tiki Week's Bermuda Triangle Party In Deep Ellum

Susie Oszustowicz | May 21, 2018 | 12:46pm
AA

Tiki is, like, the thing to be doing right now at Dallas bars. Our little landlocked town has seen standards come and go (R.I.P., Trader Vic's), weekly tiki nights at unexpected establishments (think Small Brewpub, Rapscallion, and Lounge Here's Tiki Tuesdays) and even a tiki-themed club. But how are bartenders keeping their fingers on the new trends in the tiki movement? They set aside a week every year to pay homage to tiki culture, and they want you to get lost in it, too.

This year's Dallas Tiki week runs May 20-May 25, and the United States Bartender's Guild's Dallas chapter will host a bevy of events from volleyball tournaments to rum education classes and even a screening of a documentary about the rum runners of old, all with little hidden educational elements or competitions challenging participants to tiki better.

Tiki culture often calls for over-the-top garnishes and extravagant presentations. We don't hate it.
Kathy Tran

So, who gives a flaming orange peel about any of this? You should. The Dallas USBG wants you to get shipwrecked in the fun during their signature Bermuda Triangle Party on Tuesday, May 22. Expect live music, entertainment, food and, of course, specialty tiki cocktails at each of the four participating bars — $30 at the door will get attendees access to the Triangle, two drink tickets and a taco.

If it's anything like last year's event, you'll get lost in paradise, so make sure you take a drinking buddy — and set a reminder to call in "sick" Wednesday morning.

Dallas Tiki Week Bermuda Triangle Party, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday, May 22 in Deep Ellum

