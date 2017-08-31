What to Do This Weekend: Ethiopian Food, Homebrew Competition and a Mimosa Walk

Those are called "mimosa faces." They're very happy. Melissa Hennings

With adulthood comes many things, like taxes, responsibilities and an appreciation for foodstuffs that are universally sworn off by children. But if you're anything like us, though your palate may have expanded over time you will forever keep a place in your gastronomic heart for the PB&Js and bologna sandwiches of school lunches past. You can relive your brown-bag childhood as part of Cafe Momentum's Lunch Box Pop-Up. This weeklong series offers a decidedly epicurean take on beloved sandwich classics. Every day means a new sandwich and sides, like Friday's oak-smoked bologna salad sandwich served with Old Bay chips and a flapjack granola bar. Each day's lunch is only $7 and benefits Cafe Momentum.

What it be: Cafe Momentum's Lunch Box Pop-Up

When it do: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 28

Where dat is: 1500 Main St.

*****

Local chefs and farm partners come together each month to create a menu for the Dallas Farmers Market's Farm Shed Dinner series. This month the market will present a rustic, family-style dinner with dishes cooked on a wooden fire pit. The menu includes a fresh whitefish crudo and cordero estilo Zacatecas (lamb), and for dessert its charred stone fruit with a blue cheese gelato. Adult beverages are included, and tickets are $70.

What it be: Farm Shed Dinner

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 31

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

You know those sad stand-up comedy bars? The ones that smell like nachos and tears? Don't go there. Go to Community Beer Co. instead, where they will host the Brew-HaHa Comedy Series. For $20 (in advance, $25 at the door), a ticket to Brew-HaHa gets you entry into and a mini-tour of the brewery, a comedy show with, you know, comedians and stuff, as well as three beers and an obligatory commemorative pint glass.

What it be: Brew-HaHa

Related Stories Shopping Local and Sipping Mimosas in Deep Ellum

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive Suite 200







*****

The sleepy town of West is the kind of place you pass by going 80 mph on your way to Austin, unless you're wise. Wise people stop and feast on kolaches — great, fluffy, yeasty kolaches. Once a year, West celebrates its Czech heritage with a weekend of polka, carnival rides, dancing and lots and lots of food (including, but not limited to, kolaches.) Adult tickets are $20 on Friday or $10 on Saturday or Sunday.

What it be: Westfest

When it do: Friday, Sept. 1 - Sunday, Sept. 3; hours vary by day - see website for additional information.

Where dat is: 1110 S Main St., West



*****

Chances are you haven't been to Ethiopia, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on Ethiopian dishes like tibs, a traditional sautéed meat dish. Taste of Ethiopia ($20 for adults, $10 for students), a component of the Ethiopia Day festival, will save you the plane ticket by bringing tibs and other Ethiopian foods straight to you. Ticket holders to Taste of Ethiopia will get to sample myriad bites and beverages courtesy of local Ethiopian restaurants, as well as experience the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

What it be: Ethiopia Day and Taste of Ethiopia

When it do: 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

Where dat is: 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

*****

Labor Day honors the contributions that American workers have made to their country. This day is marked by not forcing said workers to go to their soul-sucking, country-building jobs. But what's better than not having to go to work on a Monday? Day-drinking the day before knowing that you have total immunity. Well, not total. There are still laws. Day-drink to your heart's content at the Labor Day Weekend Edition of the Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk. Sip on mimosas as you shop local at participating Deep Ellum merchants. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 on the day-of.

What it be: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk: Labor Day Weekend Edition

When it do: noon - 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Where dat is: Main Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard

*****

Does beer taste better when brewed in a garage or in a pantry? Find out at the sixth annual Labor of Love home-brewing competition, where over 25 home-brewers are expected. A $30 membership fee includes access to the competition and, more important, unlimited samples. This event will take place at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. and will include food trucks and live music.

What it be: Labor of Love

When it do: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.

*****