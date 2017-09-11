100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Bacon Burnt Ends at Heim BBQ

Heim's bacon burnt ends were photographed when this Fort Worth restaurant was just a barbecue truck parked outside a Cowtown bar. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We all know this by now, right? That Heim's bacon burnt ends are basically heaven-sent meat candy? Well if you didn't know, now you do.

Heim cures and smokes a slab of pork belly and gives it a generous coat of Heim's pork rub before the meat is cubed and smoked again, hot this time, to create these amazing, caramelized, fatty cubes that pack a peppery bite. They're so rich and indulgent that 1/4 lb. (Heim sells them for $6 per 1/4 lb.) is more than enough, and there's no better dish to share with the table between mouthfuls of brisket.

This meat candy is well worth the drive to Cowtown.

