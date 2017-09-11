menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Bacon Burnt Ends at Heim BBQ

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 26: Americano's Shaved Cauliflower Salad


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Bacon Burnt Ends at Heim BBQ

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Heim's bacon burnt ends were photographed when this Fort Worth restaurant was just a barbecue truck parked outside a Cowtown bar.
Heim's bacon burnt ends were photographed when this Fort Worth restaurant was just a barbecue truck parked outside a Cowtown bar.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We all know this by now, right? That Heim's bacon burnt ends are basically heaven-sent meat candy? Well if you didn't know, now you do.

Heim cures and smokes a slab of pork belly and gives it a generous coat of Heim's pork rub before the meat is cubed and smoked again, hot this time, to create these amazing, caramelized, fatty cubes that pack a peppery bite. They're so rich and indulgent that 1/4 lb. (Heim sells them for $6 per 1/4 lb.) is more than enough, and there's no better dish to share with the table between mouthfuls of brisket.

This meat candy is well worth the drive to Cowtown.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >