100 Favorite Dishes, No. 14: The Big Rib at Smoke
Smoke's Big Rib is served on a cheddar hominy casserole.
Brian Reinhart
Leading up to this month's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
Dallas has a lot of good beef ribs. Cattleack BBQ does a pastrami beef rib every so often; Pecan Lodge’s is a perennial stunner. But the Big Rib at Smoke doesn’t suffer for being served at a fancier establishment, and it’s just as good despite coming with a real plate instead of butcher paper. It’s a behemoth, for sure — enough to feed two people — and comes with a fantastic, herbacious green chimichurri sauce with enough heat and acid to help undercut the fabulous fatty richness of the meat. Underneath, there’s a blend of hominy and cheddar that brings the whole thing home.
Smoke’s Plano location closed this summer, and we saw some snark online about how Smoke is too frou-frou to last as a barbecue institution. We hope that’s not the case: Smoke does great work, and the Big Rib, which is available in limited quantities each day, is well worth the asking price.
