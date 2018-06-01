The Parlor on Commerce Closes, and Deep Ellum Loses a Little More of Its Soul

The Parlor on Commerce is no more.

The Parlor on Commerce, a low-key Deep Ellum bar known for its laid-back atmosphere and incredible patty melt, has closed, owner Seth Byars confirms.

"We closed up shop, and it was kinda a sweet release for me, personally, cause I was working 17 hours a day, seven days a week," Byars says. "I was killing my relationships."

The bar, which opened in late 2016, was digging itself into a financial hole that Byars couldn't get out of, he says, although he attempted to reopen after what he hoped was a temporary closure. In the end, the Parlor closed for good May 18.