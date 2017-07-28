Denton's Coup D'etaco to Close after Two Years

EXPAND Coup D'etaco owner Josh Lang is getting out of the food truck business after running Harvest House's resident taco truck for two years. Courtney Jacobs

After a two-year run feeding the hungry bar-goers of Denton, Coup D'etaco is no more. Owner Josh Lang cites “personal reasons,” saying his decision to close up shop was mostly informed by his health. Sunday, July 30, will be the last day of operation.

Coup D'etaco joined the ranks of Denton’s growing food truck scene just over two years ago as Harvest House’s resident food truck, situated just inside its popular beer garden. The eclectic menu has Asian-inspired tacos touting ingredients like pork belly and fried avocado, as well as a surprisingly satisfying $4 burger. Grilled fresh but nothing fancy, the juicy patty with melted American on a grilled bun definitely hit the spot after a few beers.

But the thing we will miss most is Coup D'etaco 's queso, considered by many to be the best in Denton. Served with homemade, fried fresh chips, it’s a meal in itself, though adding an order of the spicy, scratch-made salsa is never a bad idea.

Lang admits he’ll miss the crowd at Harvest House.

“There’s a lot of fun and interesting people that come through here,” he says. “Honestly, if I were in better condition, I would keep going.”

Service will continue through the weekend, so you can stop by and pay your respects/chug some queso between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. After that, you’ll have to satisfy your bar munchies with substandard queso from those other guys. Que-so ra sera, right?

