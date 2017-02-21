Die-Hard Dallas Foodies, Start Your Engines: Pre-Sale Starts Today for Iron Fork 2017

IT'S ALL HAPPENING Observer

Dallas-Fort Worth has hundreds more restaurants than any mere mortal — us included — could ever hope to taste in one lifetime. What's an intrepid foodie to do? Hit up this year's Iron Fork on April 26, when you'll get unlimited food samples from dozens of DFW's best restaurants, and, as was the case last year, you may even get to try food from restaurants that haven't even opened yet.

Starting today, using the promo code FORK17, you can snag presale tickets to this year's fest, which will also include a heart-pounding, real-time competition pitting two big-name chefs against one another while a certain Dallas Chef With No Name moderates. It's like watching Top Chef happen right in front of you. Eat your heart out, Padma. Oh, and you'll get eight beer, cocktail and wine samples, which will no doubt help you go back in for that third brisket slider.

Dallas food-lovers got a taste of dozens of the city's best restaurants last year when Iron Fork took over Centennial Hall at Fair Park. On April 26, it's back and foodier than ever. Melissa Hennings

All tickets include:



Unlimited food sampling



8 wine, beer or cocktail samples

The Iron Fork chef competition



VIP Admission ticket includes:



Entry into the event one hour earlier than general admission (entry at 6 p.m.)



Sampling before the general public

Complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m.



Presale ($35 general admission, $65 VIP) starts today at 10 a.m. and ends 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Early bird sales kick off at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 and end at 11:59 p.m. March 23. On March 24, ticket prices go up ($45/$75) and day-of pricing will set you back even more ($55/$90).

Show your foodie dedication by picking up presale tickets today. Stay tuned for announcements about this year's participating chefs and restaurants.

Iron Fork 2017, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St.

