100 Favorite Dishes, No. 40: Literally Any Pasta Dish at CiboDivino
Cibo Divino's pasta dishes are always winners.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
You probably already knew that CiboDivino in Sylvan Thirty is a solid spot to grab a Neapolitan pizza or a killer glass of wine super cheap, but if you haven't tried chef Daniele Puleo's pasta dishes, you're missing out.
Ranging from $10 to $18 a pop, they're not exactly budget pastas, but they're so worth the splurge. Changing with the seasons, the pasta menu currently features a farfalle with salmon, zucchini, leeks, white wine, tomatoes and fresh mint, along with a spinach fettuccine swimming in wild Parmigiano sauce with wild mushrooms and crispy pancetta. The housemade pastas are impeccably fresh, the sauces delicate but flavorful. Next time that pasta craving hits, CiboDivino is the spot to hit — and being able to sip a lovely bottle of wine for your meal for less than $20 certainly doesn't hurt.
Related Location
1868 Sylvan Ave.
Dallas, TX 75208
