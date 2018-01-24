 


Downtown burger fans have a new option.
courtesy Village Burger Bar

Village Burger Bar Opens in Downtown Dallas

Beth Rankin | January 24, 2018 | 1:30pm
Downtown Dallas got a new burger joint yesterday when Village Burger Bar opened a new location near the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The new restaurant off Woodall Rogers Freeway is the local franchise's fourth location. Firebird Restaurant Group, which owns the concept, has other burger joints in West Village, North Dallas, the Shops at Legacy in Plano and Watters Creek in Allen, according to a press release. The new location is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday with similar offerings to other locations — which hopefully include those frozen Cuba Libres and the now-ubiquitous frose.

The local burger franchise first opened in West Village in 2005.

Village Burger Bar, 1845 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Suite 200

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

