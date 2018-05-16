Lakewood Smokehouse Quietly Became One of East Dallas’ Best Burger Joints

The Elvis cheeseburger is a smoked patty topped with provolone and American cheese, plus a huge onion ring filled with chopped brisket and topped with BBQ sauce, Romaine lettuce and tomato on a challah bun ($14.99).

It begins, as some of the best meats do, behind pit doors. A ground beef patty snoozes for a while inside a sauna of smoke. The hand-formed beef discs, dusty from Lakewood Smokehouse’s barbecue seasoning, rest in a gray cloud until they’ve hit a rosy-middle temperature. If you like your burger encrusted and char-gray throughout, it'll be seared on the flat-top.

“We don’t push it down,” says general manager Matt Unger. “We don’t squeeze the juices out. Other than that, it’s pretty much just smoking it.”

“Once we did our burger for the first time, it took off.” - Lakewood Smokehouse General Manager Matt Unger Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Two years ago, Lakewood Smokehouse's smoked burger was an off-menu option hidden in chalk scrawl on a board outside the restaurant. Now, it's serving five of the biggest, most mountainous-with-beef-flavor cheeseburgers in East Dallas. They're hidden in plain sight on a barbecue-heavy menu. Pizzas and tacos and giant brisket sandwiches are fine. The burgers are giants.