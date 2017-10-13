East Dallas' New Hello Dumpling Is as Adorable as it Is Tasty

EXPAND The dining room at the new Hello Dumpling is a sunny white room peppered with bright pops of color. Beth Rankin

It's impossible to describe Hello Dumpling without using the word "happy."

Hello Dumpling, with its sunny white room peppered with bright pops of color, took over the space that formerly belonged to Good 2 Go Taco. It's tucked into the East Dallas intersection that has become famous for local food concepts: Goodfriend Beer Garden and Goodfriend Package, 20 Feet Seafood Joint, Cultivar Coffee. Under the direction of June Chow, Hello Dumpling brings something new to the neighborhood: fresh dumplings, noodles and bubble tea.

EXPAND Pork dumplings ($8) explode with savory juices after every bite. Beth Rankin

After ordering at the counter, I'm not even halfway through the first page of a new book when a plate of boiled pork dumplings ($8) hits the table. The happy little pouches explode with savory juices after every bite. An order of sesame noodles in peanut sauce ($6) delivers big, fresh noodles with fresh vegetables tossed in. Rounding out the meal, a glass of matcha milk tea ($3.50) is bright, fresh and a little sweeter than I anticipated. For another 50 cents, you can add boba, chewy little balls of tapioca that settle at the bottom of the glass.

Everything arrives fast and delicious, and I'm in and out the door in less than half an hour — an ideal lunch spot for East Dallas. The menu is pretty simple, with handmade rice dumplings, meat and veggie skewers, and a small list of cold veggie dishes.

EXPAND An order of sesame noodles in peanut sauce ($6) includes fresh vegetables. Beth Rankin

Hello Dumpling is BYOB, and if you order more than just dumplings, you're likely to go home with leftovers. My leftover dumplings only made it an hour longer because I couldn't help but devour the flavorful little pockets before they made it into the fridge.

Hello Dumpling, 1146 Peavy Road

