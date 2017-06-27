100 Favorite Dishes, No. 66: Loaded Tots at Easy Slider

EXPAND Easy Slider's tots are a damn fine way to start a meal. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Tots: so hot right now. From classic tater tots at Maple & Motor to gourmet tots at Town Hearth and Mirador, this elementary school lunch classic seems to be having a moment. At Easy Slider's new brick-and-mortar in Deep Ellum, they're a damn fine way to preface a meal of juicy, crave-worthy sliders.

On the surface, there's nothing inherently over-the-top about Easy Slider's tots — they're topped with cheddar, bacon, green onion and housemade ranch — but on a tot-by-tot level, these bits are beautifully crispy and perfectly cooked to a crunchy golden brown. Once you start on these tots, you aren't likely to stop until the tray is empty.

