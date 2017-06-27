menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 66: Loaded Tots at Easy Slider

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Easy Slider's tots are a damn fine way to start a meal.
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Tots: so hot right now. From classic tater tots at Maple & Motor to gourmet tots at Town Hearth and Mirador, this elementary school lunch classic seems to be having a moment. At Easy Slider's new brick-and-mortar in Deep Ellum, they're a damn fine way to preface a meal of juicy, crave-worthy sliders.

On the surface, there's nothing inherently over-the-top about Easy Slider's tots — they're topped with cheddar, bacon, green onion and housemade ranch — but on a tot-by-tot level, these bits are beautifully crispy and perfectly cooked to a crunchy golden brown. Once you start on these tots, you aren't likely to stop until the tray is empty.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
