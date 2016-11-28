Eggnog Has Never Looked So Good

EXPAND This recipe puts Grandma's nog to shame. Courtesy of Public School 214

Egg. Nog.

Two words that can individually incite visceral reactions from some of us, but together make a delicious, playful, rich libation that begs us to sign fa-la-la-lalong with the carols being piped into retail stores encouraging us to spend more. This holiday season, Public School 214 is offering you a break from the shopping mayhem with their "Winter Break," a riff on the traditional eggnog found at so many a holiday party.

Instead of adding to your holiday stress to go out and gather the ingredients, visit their (appropriately heated) bar and order one up. Bonus? Dec. 24 is National Eggnog Day. It would be rude not to celebrate.

Winter Break

2 oz. Shipwrecked Spiced Rum (or similar clear spiced rum)

1 oz. heavy whipping cream

0.25 oz. Licor 43

0.25 oz. cinnamon maple syrup

1 egg white Dry shake egg white and cinnamon maple syrup for 10-12 seconds. Add remaining ingredients. Ice, shake and strain into chilled martini glass. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon.





Public School 214, 3700 McKinney Ave.

