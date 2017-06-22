100 Favorite Dishes, No. 69: El Pueblo's Enchiladas Verdes

All those enchiladas, all in a row. Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

The enchiladas at El Pueblo are so good, you can order a platter of six of them with no rice or beans. And they’re also so good that that’s not a bad idea.

The traditional enchilada platter is $8.99, with rice and beans, but for an up-charge of exactly nothing, you can substitute the sides with even more enchiladas. It’s a monster platter that looks like some kind of Man v. Food challenge, but El Pueblo, one of Oak Cliff’s best Mexican restaurants, is the kind of place where accepting a food challenge always feels like a good idea.

We suggest bringing cash, arming yourself with some horchata and choosing enchiladas verdes over the (also very good) rojas. That tomatillo salsa is just the right amount of spicy, one step from painful, and there’s a dusting, rather than a blanket, of queso. This is an Oak Cliff classic.

