menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 65: El Rincon del D.F.'s Monster Torta Cubana

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 70: Mutton Kottu at SpicyZest


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 65: El Rincon del D.F.'s Monster Torta Cubana

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
The torta Cubana, with "de todo un poco" (a little of everything), at El Rincon del D.F.EXPAND
The torta Cubana, with "de todo un poco" (a little of everything), at El Rincon del D.F.
Brian Reinhart
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

Dagwood would be proud. Sometimes you can’t decide what you want in your sandwich. Ham sounds good; breaded, thin-cut steak sounds even better. Chorizo sounds pretty great, too. Throw in a fried egg, too. Wait, what about hot dogs?

At El Rincon del D.F., a torta shop inside a gas station convenience store on Walnut Hill Lane, they went ahead and put all those things on the torta Cubana. Oh, and there’s more: two types of cheese, avocados, onions and hot pepper slices. Hot salsas are available at the condiment station, too.

The torta Cubana clocks in at about the size of a laptop computer and roughly a billion calories. Seriously hungry people only. This thing isn’t for wimps.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >