100 Favorite Dishes, No. 65: El Rincon del D.F.'s Monster Torta Cubana

EXPAND The torta Cubana, with "de todo un poco" (a little of everything), at El Rincon del D.F. Brian Reinhart

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Dagwood would be proud. Sometimes you can’t decide what you want in your sandwich. Ham sounds good; breaded, thin-cut steak sounds even better. Chorizo sounds pretty great, too. Throw in a fried egg, too. Wait, what about hot dogs?

At El Rincon del D.F., a torta shop inside a gas station convenience store on Walnut Hill Lane, they went ahead and put all those things on the torta Cubana. Oh, and there’s more: two types of cheese, avocados, onions and hot pepper slices. Hot salsas are available at the condiment station, too.

The torta Cubana clocks in at about the size of a laptop computer and roughly a billion calories. Seriously hungry people only. This thing isn’t for wimps.

