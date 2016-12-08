menu

El Rincon's Top Shelf Margarita Gives You a Reason to Uber to Carrollton

El Rincon's Top Shelf Margarita Gives You a Reason to Uber to Carrollton

Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
This one will get the fiesta started.
This one will get the fiesta started.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A

Carrollton's little "downtown" area has changed quite a bit over the last couple years. Now, instead of a sleepy street lined with nail shops, dry cleaners and law offices, the area sees action thanks to Cane Rosso, Twisted Root and the newest addition, El Rincon, a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.

El Rincon's drink list is more than expected, with options beyond the traditional margarita. Their top shelf margarita takes the standard recipe and pluses it up with a touch of agave nectar and Casa Noble Reposado. A little salty, a little sweet, a lotta booze — sounds promising.

El Rincon’s Top Shelf Margarita
2 oz. Casa Noble Reposado
1 oz. Cointreau
1.5 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice
0.75 oz. agave nectar

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, then shake vigorously until very well chilled. Strain into a margarita glass with a partially salted rim and garnish with a lime wheel.

El Rincon, 1114 S Elm St., Carrollton

Susie Oszustowicz

