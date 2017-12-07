 


Say "Gingerbread Man" three times and a cocktail will show up in front of you.
Courtesy of Eureka!

Eureka's Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned Has Got Us in the Holiday Spirit(s)

Susie Oszustowicz | December 7, 2017 | 11:27am
What smell makes you think of Christmas? For a lot of us in the office (at least from the smell of festive candles wafting from the next desk for the last week) it's the smell of a Christmas tree. Eureka put that and all the best bar things into one cocktail with its Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned that is once again available for the season.

BroVo Spirits bottled the holidays in its Douglas Fir Liqueur, which lends a lovely pine essence to a standard cocktail. But it's, ya know, piney in a good way. To make it even more unusual, Eureka throws in chocolate and herbal bitters to up the complexity. Take a sip and we guarantee you'll hear "O Tannenbaum" in your head.

Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned ($12): Old Overholt rye whiskey, housemade gingerbread syrup, BroVo Spirits Douglas Fir liqueur, chocolate bitters, herbal bitters


Eureka, 3700 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

