What to Do This Weekend: Big Tex Awards, Vegan Parties Galore and an Ice Cream Fest

EXPAND The tamale doughnut by Justin Martinez will compete in the Big Tex Choice Awards. Courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

In this weekend's round-up of Dallas food events, we see further evidence that plant-based eating is spreading around North Texas.

*****

V Market provides a venue for local vendors to market their sustainably and ethically produced vegan goods. More importantly, it has chocolate-dipped vegan paletas. Stop by CocoAndrea Chocolatier for the weekday edition of this periodic pop-up. There will be eats, drinks, shopping and, you know, paletas.

What: V MRKT Nites at CocoAndre

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: CocoAndre, 508 W. Seventh St.

*****

To commemorate its four-year anniversary, Peticolas Brewing Company will debut It's Always Something. This Belgian strong ale promises high carbonation, a malty body and notes of banana, dark sugar, plum and chocolate. It's Always Something will be served to guests with a special doughnut pairing, courtesy of Hypnotic Donuts. Guests will also have the opportunity to taste a vertical (2015, 2016 and 2017) of the brewery's Belgian Dark Strong Ale. Tickets are $20.

What: It's Always Something: A Vertical Tasting

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 2026 Farrington St.

*****

Join Vegan Outreach at El Palote Panaderia for a few delicious hours of sampling vegan tacos, flautas and tamales. The owners of this

will discuss their vegan journeys (in Spanish), and a mariachi band will perform. This event is free, but registration is suggested.

What: Mexican American Community Event in Dallas

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: El Palote Panaderia, 2537 S. Buckner Blvd.

*****

Satisfy your sweet tooth — and your sour one, for that matter — at the Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth. This ice cream festival will feature ice cream and ice pop samples from local vendors Alchemy Pops, Alma's Paleteria, Gypsy Scoops, Lake Highlands Creamery, Melt Ice Creams and Pokey O's. Adult tickets are $20 and include six sweet samples and two draft beers. (CBP is known for its sour and funky brews.) Kids' tickets are $10 and do not include beer. Because kids. Proceeds benefit the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup.

What: Ice Cream Festival

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Collective Brewing Project, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth







*****

In a departure from its typical In Praise of Rutabagas and Moby Fest, the Denton Vegetarian Society will host a communal celebration of Italian food and veganism. Make your favorite pasta, pizza or other vegan dish and bring a notecard listing the ingredients. It's a fun way to meet new friends, try new dishes and discover just how convincing a seitan braciole can be.

What: Vegan Italian Feast

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Denton County Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St., Denton

*****

Sushi + burritos = sushitos. Or burrushi, depending on your portmanteau style. Whatever you call them, sushi burritos will be available for purchase at Tradewinds Social Club as part of a Sushimo pop-up. The menu is slated to include pork belly tonkatsu ($9), a marinated tofu roll ($8), and a salmon and surimi crab salad combo with fried green rice togarashi ($9). Oak Cliff band The Rosemont Kings will provide the soundtrack for your sushi burrito experience.

What: Sushimo Sushi Burrito Pop-Up + The Rosemont Kings

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Tradewinds Social Club, 2843 W. Davis St.

*****

Will the

win judges' hearts? Will the most-creative award be bestowed upon the deep-fried chicken noodle soup on a stick? Find out at this year's Big Tex Choice Awards. This annual event enables lovers of all things fried, stuffed and shoved onto sticks to preview this year's new fair foods and to help decide this year's winners. Proceeds from the $100 tickets will benefit the SFT Youth Scholarship Fund.

What: Big Tex Choice Awards

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where dat is: Fair Park, 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

*****

Cider pie, cider pie. Doing whatever a cider pie does. Find out exactly what cider and pie do to your insides (hint: wonderful things) when paired. Grapevine's Outlaw Cider Company and JudyPie are joining forces Sunday to pair five scratch-made pies with five ciders. Tickets are $25, and seating is limited; call 817-527-7867 for reservations.

What: Cider + Pie Pairing

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: 112 E. Texas St., Grapevine

*****

Thai food enthusiasts, listen up: Ka-Tip, the Thai pop-up that's been dotting the Metroplex, is coming to Sylvan Thirty. Stop by Jettison for a Thai-themed cocktail, corn som tam (a take on the classic green papaya salad), grilled pork and larb gai.

What: Ka-Tip Pop up at Jettison/Houndstooth Coffee

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Jettison, 1878 Sylvan Ave.

