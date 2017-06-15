menu

Sip, Dip, Repeat: Fat Rabbit's Buster Baxter is the Perfect Poolside Sipper

Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
The Buster Baxter will bust you out of your summer drinking slump.EXPAND
Courtesy of Fat Rabbit
Welcome to the 2017 Dallas Summer Drinking Guide, your blueprint to the best summer ever. Hang with us and we'll lead you to the city's best summer drinks, parties and hotspots.

Let us paint you a picture: It's summer in Dallas (so it's at least 95 degrees and sunny), and you're determined to get out of the office before 2 p.m. on a Friday — and also determined to have a damn drink.

This doubly dangerous yet refreshing cocktail from Fat Rabbit is the answer, and it's easily made in big batches. The Buster Baxter brings vodka and rum together, yet still tastes like coconut water with a little kick.

We've included the proportions in the recipe below, so you can batch this out for your next pool party or solo afternoon tanning session. (We don't judge.)

The Buster Baxter ($12, $8 during happy hour, 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday)
1.5 oz. Effen Cucumber Vodka (3 parts)
1 oz. Rumhaven Coconut Rum (2 parts)
1 oz. lime juice (2 parts)
0.25 oz. agave nectar (0.5 parts)
3-4 basil leaves
soda

Place all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda, then garnish with a skewered cucumber ribbon and a basil sprig.


Fat Rabbit, 2533 McKinney Ave.

Susie Oszustowicz

