100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Our Favorite Dish at Mirador is the Caesar Salad

The Caesar salad at Mirador is a riot of colors and textures that offers satisfying crunch. Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We have pretty strongly mixed feelings about Mirador. The atmosphere is elegant, the restaurant has a breathtaking perch over downtown and its burger artfully walks the line between cheffy and old-school. But Mirador recruited some of the city’s most ambitious culinary talent and raised a startling amount of investor capital to focus on a conservative menu that consists, mostly, of salads, soups and sandwiches.

When the the restaurant is at its best, though, it's really doing great work. There’s no better example than the Caesar salad, which is a riot of colors and textures that offers satisfying crunch and gives your taste buds more of a workout than the typical Caesar. In part, that’s thanks to a mix of endives, curly lettuce and radicchio. Plus, the greens are practically carpeted with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. At $16, it’s not a cheap salad. But with so much going on, it’s substantial enough for a meal by itself.

