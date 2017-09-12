menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Our Favorite Dish at Mirador is the Caesar Salad

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 26: Americano's Shaved Cauliflower Salad


100 Favorite Dishes, No. 22: Our Favorite Dish at Mirador is the Caesar Salad

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
The Caesar salad at Mirador is a riot of colors and textures that offers satisfying crunch.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We have pretty strongly mixed feelings about Mirador. The atmosphere is elegant, the restaurant has a breathtaking perch over downtown and its burger artfully walks the line between cheffy and old-school. But Mirador recruited some of the city’s most ambitious culinary talent and raised a startling amount of investor capital to focus on a conservative menu that consists, mostly, of salads, soups and sandwiches.

When the the restaurant is at its best, though, it's really doing great work. There’s no better example than the Caesar salad, which is a riot of colors and textures that offers satisfying crunch and gives your taste buds more of a workout than the typical Caesar. In part, that’s thanks to a mix of endives, curly lettuce and radicchio. Plus, the greens are practically carpeted with toasted breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. At $16, it’s not a cheap salad. But with so much going on, it’s substantial enough for a meal by itself.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.
Related Location

Mirador
1608 Elm St.
Dallas, Texas 75201

214-945-8200

Remind Me Later >