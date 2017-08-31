100 Favorite Dishes, No. 28: Thin Crust Pizza (And a Growler) at Heritage Pizza

Not content to leave well enough alone, we added tomatoes, caramelized onions, and sausage to our Margherita pizza. Chris Wolfgang

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Why do pizza and beer seem to go so well together? Is it history? Italians gave us pizza, and they've also been drinking beer since Rome was a superpower. Or maybe it's science? It's been hypothesized that the acidity and carbonation in beer help the flavors of the pizza expand with each bite.

Truth is, we don't care one way or the other. Give us a solid pie and solid beer choices, and we're in. That's exactly what's going on at Heritage Pizza in The Colony. Nestled in the shadow of Nebraska Furniture Mart, Heritage churns cracker-thin crust pizzas with locally sourced fresh toppings. Choose from a list of over 40 ingredients to build your own creation, or select one of their preconfigured signature pizzas like the Bee's Knees (soppressata, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and locally sourced honey) or CBR (Texas and Canadian bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese and black pepper); it's difficult to go wrong either way.

Plus, Heritage offers something most other pizza joints don't — growlers of your favorite local brew. Have a pint with your pie, then get a growler filled to take home. The breadth of local breweries represented (Noble Rey, Bitter Sisters, Tupps, Community and Deep Ellum, just to name a few) is impressive, so you're sure to find one of your favorites.

Heritage Pizza & Taproom, 3750 Plano Parkway, The Colony.