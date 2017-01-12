menu

Filament Takes a Cue From the Weather with Their Strawberry Cocktail, the Catch Fraise

Warm Yourself with the Rustic's Winter R&R


Filament Takes a Cue From the Weather with Their Strawberry Cocktail, the Catch Fraise

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
This drink may seem small, but it's mighty.
This drink may seem small, but it's mighty.
Susie Oszustowicz
The newest cocktail on the menu at Filament by bartender Ashley Williams, the Catch Fraise, is the perfect example of the spring weather that rarely leaves us in Dallas; the same can be said of spring flavors. This bright, spirited cocktail is made with Fraise des Bois liqueur (not just any strawberry liqueur, woodland strawberry liqueur) and is balanced with Bols Genever Gin thanks to its full-bodied flavor.

Stop in and enjoy one of these bad boys and the amazing weather we're experiencing (today, at least) at Filament's "outdoor" dining area — or mix one up in your home bar. You'll just have to be patient while your strawberries dehydrate to make this beautiful, aromatic rim.

Catch Fraise
3/4 oz. Bols Genever
3/4 oz. Fraise des Bois
3/4 oz. Yellow Chartreuse
3/4 oz. lime juice
Dehydrated strawberry, ground

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker with ice. Using a lime, coat a portion of the rim of the glass then roll coated portion in dehydrated strawberry. Strain liquid into the glass.


Filament, 2626 Main St.

Susie Oszustowicz
Filament
2626 Main St.
Dallas, TX 75226

214-760-1080

filamentdallas.com

