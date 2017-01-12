Filament Takes a Cue From the Weather with Their Strawberry Cocktail, the Catch Fraise

This drink may seem small, but it's mighty. Susie Oszustowicz

The newest cocktail on the menu at Filament by bartender Ashley Williams, the Catch Fraise, is the perfect example of the spring weather that rarely leaves us in Dallas; the same can be said of spring flavors. This bright, spirited cocktail is made with Fraise des Bois liqueur (not just any strawberry liqueur, woodland strawberry liqueur) and is balanced with Bols Genever Gin thanks to its full-bodied flavor.

Stop in and enjoy one of these bad boys and the amazing weather we're experiencing (today, at least) at Filament's "outdoor" dining area — or mix one up in your home bar. You'll just have to be patient while your strawberries dehydrate to make this beautiful, aromatic rim.

Catch Fraise

3/4 oz. Bols Genever

3/4 oz. Fraise des Bois

3/4 oz. Yellow Chartreuse

3/4 oz. lime juice

Dehydrated strawberry, ground Combine first four ingredients in a shaker with ice. Using a lime, coat a portion of the rim of the glass then roll coated portion in dehydrated strawberry. Strain liquid into the glass.



Filament, 2626 Main St.

