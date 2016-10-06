Five Awesome Food Events, Oct. 6-9: A Wine Walk, Drinking at a Library and BeerFeast

Because books and beer just go together: This weekend, the Grand Prairie Main Library introduces their Late Night at the Library series. Shutterstock

The Bishop Arts District is a real gem with its original architecture, one-of-a-kind shops and now, thanks to the Bishop Arts District Wine Walk, lots and lots of winos. Shop, eat and drink your way through Bishop Arts during this special edition of the wine walk, which supports local breast cancer detection programs. Tickets are available online or in person for $25 (tickets sold on site will be cash-only).

What it be: Shop, Eat, Drink, Pink! Wine Walk

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Where dat is: West Davis Street and North Bishop Avenue

*****

In the incomparable words of Dr. Seuss: "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." What he did not say, but what is also an undeniable truism, is that the more you drink, the more fun you'll have at the library. Enjoy an evening of books and brews at the Grand Prairie Main Library as they introduce their Late Night at the Library series. This after-hours, adults-only event will include a showcase and a talk about the brewing process by Division Brewery. The cost is $5 to attend (21 or over) and registration is required. Email kolabode@gptx.org to register.

What it be: Late Night at the Library: Books and Brew

When it do: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where dat is: 901 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie

*****

Gourmet and street-style tacos are on the agenda for the latest Dallas Bites! food tour. Climb aboard the bus where you can BYOB and then sit back and relax as you are shepherded to and from some of the best taco shops that East Dallas and Oak Cliff have to offer. The tour ($59 per person) includes margaritas at two stops and tacos at all stops.

What it be: Dallas' Best Tacos and Margaritas Tour

When it do: 12:30 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where dat is: 4818 Greenville Ave.

*****

Make Dionysus proud at BeerFeast. This Flying Saucer event will feature craft beer from across the country — 120 "carefully selected and rare beers" — and food from Bird Cafe. A $35 ticket includes an obligatory commemorative tasting glass, 12-sample tasting card and another notch in your hedonistic belt.

What it be: 2016 BeerFeast

When it do: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where dat is: 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth

*****

If you're a fan of cooking competition TV shows, take note. This Cafe Momentum event pairs local chefs (Jeramie Robison, Misti Norris, Patton Robertson), pastry chefs (Sarah Green, Katherine Clapner, Angel Begaye) and Cafe Momentum interns and presents them with five mystery ingredients. Teams will have 90 minutes to make one sweet and one savory hors d'oeuvre using the surprise ingredients. Guests will then sample the resulting creations and pick a winning team. Tickets are $125 and will help further Cafe Momentum's goal to provide under-served youth with culinary skills.

What it be: Cafe Momentum + Valrhona = Masquerade

When it do: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where dat is: 1510 Pacific Ave.

*****