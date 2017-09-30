menu

Five Best of Dallas-Winning Dishes You Need to Eat ASAP


Five Best of Dallas-Winning Dishes You Need to Eat ASAP

Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
By City of Ate
There's a reason this burger won best burger in Dallas, and that reason is deliciousness.
In case you're living under a rock with exceptionally poor Wi-Fi, you've no doubt heard that our annual Best of Dallas issue hit newsstands this week, and it's a doozy. In the food and drink category alone, we had more than 70 winners — and they're all awesome. If you're looking to try something new this weekend and get a taste of some of the city's creme de la creme, here are five dishes to start with:

Best Burger: Junction Craft Kitchen
Dry-aged beef ground with Texas Akaushi beef, garlic mayo, paper-thin pickles, American cheese made in-house — every aspect of Junction's burger is thoughtfully crafted, yielding one of the most indulgent burgers in town. Even still, this meat monster won't slow you down, but it will slice through your hangover like a samurai sword.

Sumo Shack's Tokyo Dog is definitely a winner.
Best Hot Dog: Sumo Shack
It may not be a classic hot dog, but that hardly matters. Sumo Shack's Tokyo Dog is a delightful departure from clasic ball park franks. Made with a house blend of wagyu beef sausage and neatly piled with bonito flakes, scallion, caramelized onion and nori, this bad boy proves you can teach an old dog new tricks.

This is one charc attack we gladly welcome.EXPAND
Best Charcuterie Program: The Grape
If you haven't tried the charcuterie at The Grape, the 45-year-old Greenville Avenue French bistro, you need to get on our level. Chef-owner Brian Luscher makes incredible meat treats in-house, like rabbit mortadella, chicken liver pate and pork rillettes.

This photo really doesn't do justice to the incredible spiciness of Helen's Hot Chicken.
Best Nashville Hot Chicken: Helen's
If you want the best Nashville hot chicken in DFW, head to Lewisville, where Nashville native Floyd Reed serves the best — and spiciest — in the metroplex.

Step aside, Southern fried chicken.
Best Fried Chicken: Rice Chicken
Dallas was inundated by Southern fried chicken this year, but our favorite fried bird didn't come from the South at all. Rice Chicken's crunchy, sweet-meets-savory Korean fried chicken is cheap, no frills and the best in the city.

City of Ate

