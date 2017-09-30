Five Best of Dallas-Winning Dishes You Need to Eat ASAP

There's a reason this burger won best burger in Dallas, and that reason is deliciousness. Beth Rankin

In case you're living under a rock with exceptionally poor Wi-Fi, you've no doubt heard that our annual Best of Dallas issue hit newsstands this week, and it's a doozy. In the food and drink category alone, we had more than 70 winners — and they're all awesome. If you're looking to try something new this weekend and get a taste of some of the city's creme de la creme, here are five dishes to start with:

Best Burger: Junction Craft Kitchen

Dry-aged beef ground with Texas Akaushi beef, garlic mayo, paper-thin pickles, American cheese made in-house — every aspect of Junction's burger is thoughtfully crafted, yielding one of the most indulgent burgers in town. Even still, this meat monster won't slow you down, but it will slice through your hangover like a samurai sword.

Sumo Shack's Tokyo Dog is definitely a winner. Kathy Tran

Best Hot Dog: Sumo Shack

It may not be a classic hot dog, but that hardly matters. Sumo Shack's Tokyo Dog is a delightful departure from clasic ball park franks. Made with a house blend of wagyu beef sausage and neatly piled with bonito flakes, scallion, caramelized onion and nori, this bad boy proves you can teach an old dog new tricks.

EXPAND This is one charc attack we gladly welcome. Beth Rankin

Best Charcuterie Program: The Grape

If you haven't tried the charcuterie at The Grape, the 45-year-old Greenville Avenue French bistro, you need to get on our level. Chef-owner Brian Luscher makes incredible meat treats in-house, like rabbit mortadella, chicken liver pate and pork rillettes.

This photo really doesn't do justice to the incredible spiciness of Helen's Hot Chicken. Chris Wolfgang

Best Nashville Hot Chicken: Helen's

If you want the best Nashville hot chicken in DFW, head to Lewisville, where Nashville native Floyd Reed serves the best — and spiciest — in the metroplex.

Step aside, Southern fried chicken. Brian Reinhart

Best Fried Chicken: Rice Chicken

Dallas was inundated by Southern fried chicken this year, but our favorite fried bird didn't come from the South at all. Rice Chicken's crunchy, sweet-meets-savory Korean fried chicken is cheap, no frills and the best in the city.

