Five Cocktails You Need to Drink in Dallas Right Now

Cedar Grove's Basic Bitch is basic in the best possible way.

This weekend, drink outside your comfort zone. Who knows? You may learn something. Or you'll just get a buzz. Either way it's a win.

The Basic Bitch

Cedar Groves, 4123 Cedar Springs Road

Get basic with this refreshing, sparkling cocktail made with prosecco and rosé gelatin.

There will be no fumbling for keys after this cocktail from Rapscallion, but you may end up fumbling for your phone to text an ex.

Have You Seen My Keys?

Rapscallion, 2023 Greenville Ave.

Rapscallion, forever the Dallas king of adorable drink presentations, has a lot of fun with this tiki cocktail made with rhum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, a Peruvian syrup and more.

This Rodeo Goat cocktail is almost too easy to drink.

The B-L-TX

Rodeo Goat, 1926 Market Center Blvd.

With TX Whiskey, lemon juice, basil simple syrup and fresh blackberries, this refreshing cocktail screams Texas spring.

The freshness of the kaffir lime brightens up the flavor but keeps this bloody's signature crimson color.

Thai Lemongrass Bloody Mary

Pakpao Thai, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. and 7859 Walnut Hill Lane

Bored with the same old bloody mary? Switch it up with Pakpao's Thai lemongrass bloody mary. Thanks to the bright flavor of kaffir lime and lemongrass, the usually heavy bloody is elevated and brightened with added bite from Sriracha, chili and ginger.

Looks terrifying, tastes delicious. Just make sure to blow the flame out before taking a sip or it's bye-bye eyebrows.

Deadly Melody

Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St.

This potent off-menu tiki drink from Armoury D.E. will singe your eyebrows if you're not careful.

