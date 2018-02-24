Five Cool New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out ASAP

We've got more restaurants opening now than any mere mortal can keep up with, but we're giving it the ol' college try. If you're looking to explore the new wave of 2018 Dallas dining, here are a few places to start. You may have to fight for a table, but it'll be worth it.

Uchiba's fried milk dessert, $9. courtesy Logan Crable/Uchiba

Uchiba

2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

A few weeks ago, Uchi shuttered its upstairs little sibling, Top Knot, and replaced it with Uchiba, a sort of Uchi-lite where you'll find sushi, yakitori and a few of Uchi's most beloved dishes, along with a fun cocktail menu and ample Japanese whiskey. Whether you're waiting for a hard-to-get table at Uchi or just in the mood for fried milk and sake cocktails, Uchiba is a fun spot to visit.