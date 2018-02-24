Five Cool New Dallas Restaurants to Check Out ASAP

We've got more restaurants opening now than any mere mortal can keep up with, but we're giving it the ol' college try. If you're looking to explore the new wave of 2018 Dallas dining, here are a few places to start. You may have to fight for a table, but it'll be worth it.
Uchiba
2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)
A few weeks ago, Uchi shuttered its upstairs little sibling, Top Knot, and replaced it with Uchiba, a sort of Uchi-lite where you'll find sushi, yakitori and a few of Uchi's most beloved dishes, along with a fun cocktail menu and ample Japanese whiskey. Whether you're waiting for a hard-to-get table at Uchi or just in the mood for fried milk and sake cocktails, Uchiba is a fun spot to visit.
Gung Ho
2010 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
It's been more than a year since Remedy closed its doors on Greenville, and we finally have its replacement: The cheeky new Gung Ho, an American-Chinese restaurant with shareable dim sum, sharp cocktails and fun takes on the won ton soups and egg rolls so many of us grew up eating in the '90s.
Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food
5555 Preston Oaks Road (Far North Dallas)
Looking for something you haven't tried before? Sometimes, in this city, that's not as easy as you'd hope. But you're likely to find it at Cris and John, a Vietnamese-Mexican fusion restaurant serving pho burritos, boba horchata and cheese corn that straddles the line between elotes and a dish you'd find at Korea Town pubs like Ddong Ggo.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Damasita Izakaya
2564 Royal Lane (Royal Lane Korea Town)
Royal Lane Korea Town may be DFW's "old" Korea Town — especially when compared with the shiny, new developments driving Dallasites to Carrollton — but that doesn't mean there aren't new things to try in this Northwest Dallas neighborhood. Head to the new Damasita Izakaya for yakitori, sushi, grilled seafood and delicious oyster tempura in a characteristically cozy dining room.
Scout
The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. (downtown)
Looking for somewhere with Texas flair to take a big group of revelers? The Scout, which opened this week in the renovated Statler hotel downtown, is the place to go. With shareable fajitas and fried chicken buckets, large-format cocktails, and activities such as bowling and ping-pong, Scout is made with groups in mind. Settle into some midcentury modern digs with nods to American national parks. This is one bar you'll want to camp out at.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!