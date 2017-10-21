Five Dallas Bars Hidden Inside Other Businesses

During Hidden Gems Week, the Observer food and drink writers are celebrating an abundance of diverse, delicious restaurants and bars around Dallas, places that don’t often (or ever) get mentioned by big-name food media, trendsetters, bloggers or chefs. We’re taking you outside of the ordinary to help you discover something new.
Looking for a new cocktail spot this weekend? Try one of these cozy cocktail spots that are tucked away inside other bars and, in some cases, barber shops and coffee shops.
Jettison
1878 Sylvan Ave.
If you're wandering Sylvan Thirty in the late afternoon, you might come across someone asking where to find that "bar behind the coffee place." As the sun sets, its even easier to find Jettison, one of the city's best cocktail bars that happens to be tucked away next to Houndstooth Coffee's Sylvan Thirty location. Try the robust selection of mezcal and sherry cocktails.
Trick Pony
2823 Main St.
Harlowe MXM is a massive new food and drink complex in Deep Ellum that boasts a full restaurant downstairs and a massive rooftop patio upstairs. At street level, you'll also find a separate bar with a fun premise: Trick Pony, which changes its menu and concept a few times a year. Now, you can pop into Trick Pony for a fun Bill Murray-themed cocktail menu. Order the Groundhog Day, and you'll receive the same cocktail delivered to you three times during the course of your visit.
Atwater Alley
4900 McKinney Ave.
To get to this hidden Uptown cocktail den, you'll have to walk around Henry's Majestic, past a dumpster and to the back door, where you'll find Atwater Alley. Often the host of industry events and fundraisers, this cozy cocktail bar has plenty of dark spaces to hide out with a drink and a date.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bowen House's mezcal room
2614 Boll St.
It's only open on off days like Monday, but hidden away inside Uptown cocktail bar Bowen House is a tiny little mezcal room where you can sip this smoky spirit straight or mixed into cocktails.
High & Tight
2701 Main St.
Everyone knows about High & Tight by now, right? To get to this stellar cocktail bar, you'll have to walk through a Deep Ellum barbershop, but once inside, you'll find some of the neighborhood's best cocktails. Even Jack White knows how to find this Deep Ellum gem.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!