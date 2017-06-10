Five Dallas Burgers That Deserve Your Immediate Attention

The Standard Burger at Wheelhouse, $14, has two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce and a pickle. Nick Rallo

Are we living in the golden age of the Dallas burger? Observer burger expert Nick Rallo thinks so. If you need some convincing, here are five Dallas burgers that should be on your radar right now.

The Standard Burger at Wheelhouse

If you're searching for a modern take on the burgers you grew up eating at fluorescent-lit fast food establishments, try Wheelhouse's Standard Burger. This irony-free burger is made with two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce and pickle and is served on a sesame seed bun.

The double cheeseburger at CBD Provisions, under executive chef Thomas ‘Coner’ Seargeant, is $15. Courtesy CBD Provisions

The burger at CBD Provisions

Created in the same vein as the Wheelhouse burger, CBD's current beefy offering is made with 44 Farms grass-fed chuck that's dry-aged for 28 days, topped with melty American cheese, caramelized onions, slices of pickle and “fancy sauce." The bun is made in house by the CBD Provisions’ pastry team.

Every aspect of Small Brewpub's cheeseburger, $15, is made in house. Courtney Bradford

The burger at Small Brewpub

Every aspect of this burger is made in house, from the sesame bun to the hand-formed A Bar and Ranch patty to the Small Brewpub beer used to caramelize the onions. Small makes its own bacon from Niman Ranch pork belly that's cured and smoked; the aioli is made with shallots, anchovies and fresh garlic — do we need to go on? This burger is the best in Oak Cliff right now, and you don't want to miss it.

The burger at Mirador, $16, is made with sharp cheddar, pickled onions and sauce gribiche. Nick Rallo

The burger at Mirador

If you're lucky enough to nab a lunch reservation at new high-end downtown restaurant Mirador, you won't regret ordering this $16 burger topped with sharp cheddar and sauce gribiche.

Grayson Social's new $18 burger is made with pork belly, pickled peppers, onion rings, a farm egg and "fry sauce." Courtesy Grayson Social

The Grayson Burger at Grayson Social

Pork belly cooked in duck fat, pickled peppers, onion rings, griddle-seared wagyu — at $18, Grayson Social's new Grayson Burger doesn't come cheap, but it's also a damn fine downtown burger.

