Five Dallas Tacos You Should Be Eating Right Now

The duck taco at Revolver will make a duck fanatic of any wary diner. Kathy Tran

Dallas is swimming in above-average tacos right now. Skip the subpar nonsense and grab a front-row seat for the city's burgeoning taco renaissance. Here's where to start:

The pato taco at Revolver Taco Lounge

Seared duck breast, caramelized onion, roasted poblano pepper — Revolver's pato taco is a juicy bite of magic, and since Revolver shuttered its flagship Fort Worth location this week, you can only get it in Deep Ellum. This is so not your average taco, but then again, nothing Revolver does is average.

The Texano taco ($2.50; second from left) is particularly radiant in all its beefy glory. Courtesy of Will Stark

The Texano taco at Taquero

This adorable West Dallas taco stand is one of the city's brightest new taco heavy hitters, and we particularly love the Texano, made with juicy brisket, onion, cilantro and queso Oaxaca. BYOB and enjoy the magic.

La Botana Taco Bar is our new favorite food truck, and this beautiful creation is why. Beth Rankin

Las Costras at La Botana Taco Bar

Our favorite new food truck serves up a Mexico City specialty that hits the spot, and how. Chihuahua cheese is seared on the grill and stuffed with your choice of filling (go for pastor, flank steak or the daily veg option, like caramelized mushrooms) and stuffed into an utterly perfect flour tortilla.

This vegan brisket makes for a damn fine taco. Kathy Tran

The vegan brisket tacos at V-Eats

With so many people watching the documentary What the Health on Netflix right now, Dallas vegan restaurants are seeing a surge of new customers. If you feel like keeping it plant-based on your next taco binge, try V-Eats' famous vegan brisket tacos.

You can only get this bad boy on Tuesdays, but it's well worth the after-work trek. Brian Reinhart

The Vicki Oh taco at Tacos Mariachi

Some of Tacos Mariachi's best tacos are only available one day a week, and they run out fast. Next time you're there on a Tuesday, try the Vicki Oh, made with roasted portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, chorizo and avocado slice on corn tortillas.

