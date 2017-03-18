Five New DFW Restaurants You Need to Hit Up ASAP

The lamb meatballs at Kickshaws bring the meatball to the next level with cumin, fennel and a chili-honey glaze. Susie Oszustowicz

In this latest round of DFW restaurant openings, a Fort Worth concept expands into Dallas, fast-casual eateries help keep Dallasites fueled up on the go and a Filipino restaurant offers a new-to-DFW feast.

Easy Slider's first brick-and-mortar brings the popular food truck to Deep Ellum full-time. Beth Rankin

Easy Slider

2701 Main St.

The beloved Dallas food truck Easy Slider has finally opened its first brick-and-mortar in Deep Ellum, and the open, airy, laid-back space fits right into the neighborhood with late-night eats and delectable sliders.

A Gamatan for two at Koya's Place is more food than can possibly be consumed in one sitting — but it’s fun to try anyway. Courtney Jacobs

Koya’s Place

300 N. Coit Road, Suite 270, Richardson

Step outside your culinary safe zone and try authentic, flavorful Filipino fare at Koya's Place, a new Richardson restaurant that, for $55 for two, will treat you to a full Gamatan feast served on warm banana leaves. If you dig meat and seafood — and eating both with your hands in a laid-back atmosphere — this spot is a must-try.

Flower Child's Thai cashew quinoa bowl with added salmon ($16), a fresh mix of zucchini, snap peas, onion, celery, quinoa, shiitake mushroom, jalapeño and Thai basil on a bed of red quinoa. Beth Rankin

Flower Child

5450 W. Lovers Lane

This new healthy fast-casual spot from the team behind True Food Kitchen is "gluten-lite" and has plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans and Inwood Village diners looking to keep it clean.

Downtown Dallas just got a new torta and taco spot. Courtesy of Salsa Limon

Salsa Limon's Flor De Mayo

411 N. Akard St.

With the new downtown bar and restaurant Flor De Mayo, beloved Fort Worth taqueria Salsa Limon expands into Dallas and brings flavorful, conscious and often-organic Mexican fare.

You can keep it healthy at Kickshaws, but you don't have to keep it too healthy. Susie Oszustowicz

Kickshaws

6713 W. Northwest Highway

Kickshaws Fast Gastro Food & Drink is fun, fast and casual, and the quick-serve restaurant offers quality items from many different cuisines, from crispy buttermilk fried chicken to a barbecue brisket banh mi to avocado toast. There's a kids' menu, too.

