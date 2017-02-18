Five Ridiculously Over-the-Top Things You Need to Eat (And Drink) in Dallas Right Now
|
Yeah, Mediterranean food can be healthy, but Pera Turkish Kitchen's massive, over-the-top, delicious brunch buffet could test that theory.
Kathyrn DeBruler
There's nothing wrong with having your old favorite at a regular haunt, but there's a lot to discover in the North Texas food scene. This weekend, go nuts by trying one of these over-the-top eats and drinks that involve everything from pizza garnishes to cocktails made with liquid nitrogen.
|
These sugary confections from Hurts Donut are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Tim Cox
A cereal-covered doughnut that requires a trip to Frisco and an hour wait
The new Hurts Donut in Frisco is very popular. And by very popular, we mean wait-in-line-upward-of-an-hour popular. There is good news: They've got 80 different doughnuts and this shop never closes, so just try popping in, oh, say, around 4 a.m.
|
Stop by Pok on Mondays and your fancy Japanese matcha will come with a side of SoulCycle.
Beth Rankin
"Ceremonial-grade" matcha that comes with a free SoulCycle class
It's hard to say whether West Village shoppers care that their matcha latte is made with carefully sourced "ceremonial-grade" matcha, but anyone who orders a drink made of the green stuff on Mondays at Pok the Raw Bar, the new poke spot on McKinney, will also get a voucher for a free SoulCycle class. That's so Dallas, baby.
|
Pera Turkish Kitchen's buffet just keeps going. And going. And going.
Kathryn DeBruler
A massive Turkish brunch buffet that will no mere mortal could conquer
Pera Turkish Kitchen's massive brunch comes in three stages: warm dishes, cold dishes and mountains of incredible Turkish pastries. Come hungry, DFW, because for once, this brunch really does make us wanna eat all-we-can-eat.
|
Oh hey, Pie Tap bloody mary garnished with pizza.
Kathryn DeBruler
A bloody mary garnished with an actual slice of pizza
Pie Tap does not mess around when it comes to pizza-brunch.
|
The Star Canyon Margarita at Stampede 66 got a molecular upgrade since its '90s debut.
Courtesy of Stampede 66
A smoking cocktail made using liquid nitrogen
Susie's guide to liquid nitrogen cocktails will take you down the smoky rabbit hole without damaging your internal organs in the process.
Related Locations
1717 McKinney Ave.
Dallas, TX 75201
17479 Preston Rd.
Dallas, TX 75252
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Boots and Beer
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!