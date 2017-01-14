Five Vegetarian and Vegan Dallas Dishes You Need to Eat Right Now, Even if You're an Omnivore

At V-Eats, you won’t even mind that there’s no meat or dairy on the menu. Kathy Tran

We live in the land of dry-aged steaks and burgers aplenty. Sometimes, between the endless fried chicken and the sea of barbacoa, it’s nice to take a little meat reprieve. Whether you’re looking for a healthy meal or have been living fully meat-free for years, DFW has a growing number of restaurants that are either vegetarian-friendly or full-blown vegan. Here are a few of our favorites right now.

“Eggs,” “sausage,” hashbrowns and grits at V-Eats, the new vegan restaurant in Trinity Groves. Kathryn DeBruler

V-Eats Proves That a Vegan Brunch Can Be Just as Good as Its Meaty Contemporaries

Brunch is traditionally a meat and egg fest, but V-Eats, the Trinity Groves restaurant specializing in making animal-free takes on meaty classics, has mastered the art of the cruelty-free brunch.

The cauliflower taco at Resident Taqueria. Kathy Tran

Luchadores, Cauliflower and Pork Shanks: The Best New Dallas Taquerias of 2016

Even before this Lake Highlands taco shop opened, folks who believe the only true tacos are made with pork, beef or chicken discounted Resident Taqueria as a cheffy hipster joint — but to do so would be foolish, as you’d miss out on their awesome cauliflower taco.

Waraq enab, grape leaves stuffed with a mix of rice and vegetables, at Zatar. Susie Oszustowicz

Zatar Brings Stylish Lebanese Flavor — and Hookah — to Deep Ellum

The latest restaurant opening in Deep Ellum features vibrant Lebanese flavors, lots of traditionally meat-free dishes and hookah.

Next time you’re filling up on injera at Dire Dawa, drop $25 to experience the traditional coffee ceremony. Tim Cox

Slow Down to Speed Up: How to Experience a Traditional Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony in DFW

Vegetarians and vegans have long enjoyed the array of meat-free options at Ethiopian restaurants, but they may not know about the traditional Ethiopian coffee service, a beautiful ceremony you can experience at Dire Dawa in Richardson.

Kalachandji’s is the ultimate good-vibe healthy food spot. Beth Rankin

Good Vibes, Good Food: Eat Right at These Healthy DFW Restaurants

When you consider how many vegetarian spots serve uber-healthy, feel-good fare, it starts to make you wonder if maybe the meat-free don’t have the right idea. Even if you have no intention to give up bacon, step outside your food bubble by checking out vegetarian spots like Cosmic Cafe and Kalachandji’s, a beloved Dallas vegetarian spot located in a Hare Krishna temple.

