Flora Street, FT33 Pastry Chef, John Tesar Named Semifinalists In the 2017 James Beard Awards

John Tesar Laid Some Demons to Rest Along With His Bad Boy Image on Top Chef


Flora Street, FT33 Pastry Chef, John Tesar Named Semifinalists In the 2017 James Beard Awards

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10:09 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The 2017 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories were announced this morning, and Dallas has a few names on the list:
Stephan Pyles' Flora Street Cafe is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in this year's James Beard Awards.
Kathy Tran
The 2017 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories were announced this morning, and Dallas has a few names on the list:

  • Flora Street Cafe, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant
  • FT33's Maggie Huff, semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef
  • And several semifinalists for Best Chef Southwest: Omar Flores, Casa Rubia; Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; John Tesar, Knife; and David Uygur, Lucia.

Last year, we had no local winners but saw four semifinalists for Best Chef Southwest (Matt McCallister, Teiichi Sakurai, David Uygur, Omar Flores), one Outstanding Wine Program nod (Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas) and one in the Rising Star of the Year (Misti Norris).

Head over to the James Beard website to see the full list of this year's semifinalists. The organization will announce the final restaurant and chef award nominees, along with media and restaurant design nominations, on Wednesday, March 15, in Los Angeles.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

