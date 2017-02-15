Flora Street, FT33 Pastry Chef, John Tesar Named Semifinalists In the 2017 James Beard Awards

Stephan Pyles' Flora Street Cafe is a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in this year's James Beard Awards. Kathy Tran

The 2017 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories were announced this morning, and Dallas has a few names on the list:



Flora Street Cafe, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant



FT33's Maggie Huff, semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef



And several semifinalists for Best Chef Southwest: Omar Flores, Casa Rubia; Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; John Tesar, Knife; and David Uygur, Lucia.



Last year, we had no local winners but saw four semifinalists for Best Chef Southwest (Matt McCallister, Teiichi Sakurai, David Uygur, Omar Flores), one Outstanding Wine Program nod (Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas) and one in the Rising Star of the Year (Misti Norris).

Head over to the James Beard website to see the full list of this year's semifinalists. The organization will announce the final restaurant and chef award nominees, along with media and restaurant design nominations, on Wednesday, March 15, in Los Angeles.

